AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – It is the autumn season, meaning pumpkins and gourds of all kinds will soon grace the stoops and steps of homes across Eastern North Carolina.

Pop’s Pumpkins in Ayen planted the seeds for academic success for some grandchildren. It started back in 2019 with one row of pumpkins. This year, there are four rows of eight different varieties.

The family hand-planted more than 500 seeds, tilled the land, set up the hose system and watered the gourds every day.

“We had to roll out the tarp manually and had to make holes and plant them all by hand, which took a while, but it’s also a fun experience every year,” said Olivia, one of the grandchildren.

At the end of the season, the money raised goes directly into the grandchildren’s college fund.

“It’s also hard to get the money. It might take a while, so we would rather do it beforehand and get it all over with than do it later in life,” Olivia said.

“Well, it gives them a little bit, college is very expensive and if it pays for a semester of books, well that’s better than nothing,” Pop’s Pumpkins pop, Gary Schultz, said.

The grandchildren Olivia, Harper and Cole get to spend time with Pop.

“I like when we go out and check the pumpkins, every day we’re available. I like to see how big they get,” Harper, another grandchild, said.

Whether you would like a big pumpkin for carving, a little one to hold, a warty gourd or a pumpkin for your pie, Pop and his grandchildren have just what you need.

“A lot of our pumpkins are a lot better than the ones in the store, like the other day, we went to the store and the warty ones had not a lot of warts on them, like the ones we do,” Harper said.

To set up a time to purchase one of these pumpkins, message e-mail: Hollyrose87@icloud.com.