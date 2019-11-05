Portion of 4th Street parking garage to close for maintenance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- A portion of the 4th Street Parking Garage is scheduled to close for maintenance beginning Saturday.

The work will affect parts of the third and the entirety of the fourth level of the garage, closing parking spaces numbered 176-236 until the morning of November 12.

A small number of parking spaces on the second level will be closed to allow for maintenance in that area, as well.

Parking spaces on the first level and those not within the maintenance areas on the second and third levels will be available for parking during this time.

The work is weather-dependent but is expected to begin around 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.