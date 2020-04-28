Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Portion of Main Street Extension in Swansboro to close due to installation works

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WNCT

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A portion of Main Street Extension in Swansboro will be closed May 11-15 due to installation works.

A sewer line connection will be installed between 725 and 735 Main Street Extension. 

The work will be done within the NCDOT right-of-way and will be restored to existing or better conditions upon completion. 

Starting May 18, Main Street Extension will have one-way traffic with traffic control to complete the road patch.  

Access to Main Street Extension will still be open from NC24 (both directions) and Old Hammock Road. 

Residents in the immediate area should plan accordingly during this temporary closure. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV