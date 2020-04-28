Portion of Main Street Extension in Swansboro to close due to installation works

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A portion of Main Street Extension in Swansboro will be closed May 11-15 due to installation works.

A sewer line connection will be installed between 725 and 735 Main Street Extension.

The work will be done within the NCDOT right-of-way and will be restored to existing or better conditions upon completion.

Starting May 18, Main Street Extension will have one-way traffic with traffic control to complete the road patch.

Access to Main Street Extension will still be open from NC24 (both directions) and Old Hammock Road.

Residents in the immediate area should plan accordingly during this temporary closure.