Portion of West Fifth Street to close for stormwater repairs

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) A portion of West Fifth Street is scheduled to close to through traffic on December 9.

West Fifth Street between South Washington Street and Greene Street is expected to be closed for approximately two weeks to allow for a stormwater pipe repair project.

The closure is expected to begin at midnight on Sunday night/Monday morning.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto the Pitt-Greene Connector and Evans Street.

Westbound traffic will be detoured onto Evans Street, West Fourth Street, and South Pitt Street.

Detour signs will be posted.