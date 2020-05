CREDIT: Cape Lookout National Seashore Facebook page

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WNCT) Cape Lookout National Seashore officials urge beachgoers to be aware of Portugese Man-o-War in the water and washed ashore.

This photo was snapped on the southside beaches of Shackleford Banks on Sunday.

According to the Cape Lookout National Seashore’s Facebook page, the jellyfish are being driven to shore due to recent weather fronts.

Use caution if one is spotted, as the sting from the tentacles can be deadly.