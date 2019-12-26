Post-Christmas shopping in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The malls and stores are the busiest this time of year. Shoppers not only splurge before the holidays but the week after Christmas as well.

A survey conducted by the National Retail Federation says 68 percent of people will likely shop the week after Christmas.

Sharon Metras says prices are cheaper and more sales pop up after the holiday.

“If you can save yourself money, knock yourself out,” said Metras.

Brooklyn Walker also walked out of the Jacksonville Mall with several shopping bags. Walker said gift cards are what brought her to the mall.

Walker is one of the 49 percent of people who take advantage of post-holiday sales. She is also among the 27 percent who go to the mall to purchase items with gift cards they received.

“I also came to Christmas shop for other people, late Christmas shopping,” said Walker.

The NRF said a majority of people who shop after Christmas are 18 to 24.

Some, however, spend their time returning gifts. More than half of shoppers plan to return unwanted gifts they received in the first month of receiving them according to the NRF.

If you’re anything like Metras, returning items isn’t a hassle.

“I tell people what I want, you save a lot of trouble that way,” said Metras.

If you are returning items, here are some tips by the Better Business Bureau:

– Make sure the item is in its original packaging

– Do not throw away your receipts

– Bring a form of identification

The Jacksonville Mall returns to their normal hours with the exception of New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day closing at 6 p.m.