MINNESOTT BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Some people in Eastern North Carolina are concerned after viewing the General Assembly’s proposed budget for the year. It includes a proposed ferry toll, which some locals are calling an “attack” on the working class.

The Minnesott Beach Ferry connects people to Cherry Branch across the water. For many people on the Neuse and Pamlico rivers, ferries are their highways.

“It’s essentially a pay cut for hardworking families of our county and other counties also,” said Arapahoe Mayor Ken Heath.

Heath said legislators in the western part of the state might think of ferries as a tourist attraction but adds, that’s not really the case.

“This is not a tourist ferry to the people who live here, this is a commuter for those that work on both sides of the river here, and it essentially gets workers back and forth across the river without having to travel 60 miles around.”

Minnesitt Planning Board Chairwoman Carol Demoranville, agreed that the ferry service is vital for many reasons but most importantly to those who live there.

“It’s very easy, I think when you’re in legislature to think of the bigger cities and what’s better for the bigger cities, but there’s a lot of people who live in this area whose lives are significantly impacted on a daily basis by these decisions, Demoranville said.

Minnesott Commissioner Patrick “Sarge” O’Donnell said, “A lot of us live off fixed incomes, it’s double the time, double the distance if we don’t have the money for the ferry to go around, and we have to get to Havelock.”

Many said this isn’t the first time the state has tried to tax ferry riders.

“Ten years ago, there was a public hearing sponsored by the Department of Transportation,” Fowler said. “Here we are 10 years later and some people in the legislature have put this in the appropriations bill without the ability of our citizens to make any comments.”

Minnesott Beach resident Starr Murphy said if she could make a comment, she would share other avenues to make money instead of imposing this toll.

“One of the suggestions was advertising on the ferry, you know I’m sure local merchants would be glad to do that,” Murphy said.

Heath also said his colleagues and himself will be traveling to Raliegh to speak with members of the General Assembly the next time they’re in session to ensure they are aware of the concerns of citizens in Eastern North Carolina.