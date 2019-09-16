POW/MIA ceremony to be held Thursday in Havelock

GREENVILLE, D.C. (WNCT) - A Greenville teacher is one of a few chosen nationwide to join an online program to help teachers improve how they talk to students about the people and events of WWI.

According to a news release from Pitt County Schools, Stephanie Noles, a teacher at Junius H. Rose High School, is one of only 114 teachers selected to participate in a National History Day program, titled "Legacies of World War I," to be hosted online from August 16 to December 16, 2019.

Program organizers said Noles will participate in webinars and discussions with educators from around the world to learn about World War I and its lasting impact.

As one of the selected teachers, Noles receives free tuition, graduate credits, and materials for the online program.