The Craven Community College Collegiate Veterans Association will host a POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10:00 a.m., at the Veterans Memorial Park on the CCC Havelock campus, located at 305 Cunningham Blvd.
The guest speaker will be Holly Prafke, retired Sgt. Maj., who served in the United States Marine Corps for 31 years until July 2013.
According to event organizers, the United States has nationally observed POW/MIA Recognition Day since 1979. It is a time for Americans across the country to pause in remembrance of the sacrifices and service of those who were prisoners of war (POW), as well as those who are missing in action (MIA) and their families. All military installations fly the National League of Families’ POW/MIA flag, which symbolizes the nation’s remembrance of those imprisoned while serving in conflicts and those who remain missing.
POW/MIA ceremony to be held Thursday in Havelock
