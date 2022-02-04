Power restored after outage impacts parts of Onslow County

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — A power outage Friday morning that was impacting the Sneads Ferry area has been fixed, officials with Jones-Onslow Electric Membership Corporation said.

WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan spoke with an official who said power was restored to the area around 9:15 a.m. It was caused by a static line coming loose from their distribution lines and getting tangled up in the transmission line, officials told her.

In a Facebook post, officials reported damage to a transmission line that serves the Sneads Ferry area back to Hwy. 17. Officials said as of 8:15 a.m. the outage would take about two hours to fix.

Onslow County Government also posted on its Facebook page that the Environmental Education Center and the Sneads Ferry Branch Library would be temporarily closed until power was restored.