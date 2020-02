(WNCT) Due to the winter storm, several residents are without power across Eastern North Carolina.

Each county affected by power outages are:

Beaufort County: 429

Bertie County: 828

Craven County: 64

Edgecombe County: 1

Halifax County: 39

Hyde County: 4

Lenoir County: 581

Nash County: 447

Wayne County: 190

Click here to get more information on outages: https://www.ncdps.gov/power-outages