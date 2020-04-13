Power outages across the ENC

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) Eastern North Carolina is reporting several power outages.

Duke Energy is reporting approximately 200 homes and businesses are currently without power in the Jacksonville area.

Dominion Energy is also reporting outages in Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Halifax, Pasquotank, and Nash county.

Duke Energy is reporting outages in Craven, Duplin, Jones, Lenoir, Nash, and Onslow county.

Officials with Jones Onslow Electric Membership Corporation says power outages are affecting Onslow, Pender, and Jones County.

Greenville Utilities is currently not reporting any outages.

Statewide, there are approximately 240,00 outages reported.

