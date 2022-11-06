RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lottery officials say eight Powerball tickets bought in North Carolina won big in Saturday night’s historic drawing.

Powerball jackpot up to record $1.9 billion after no winner

The $1.6 billion jackpot, which has now climbed to $1.9 billion, was the world’s largest ever jackpot.

No one won Saturday night’s jackpot. The odds of doing so are 1 in 292 million, according to lottery officials.

However, eight tickets sold in North Carolina still scored a big win.

According to a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery, two $3 Power Play tickets bought in the Tar Heel state were among 51 nationwide to match four of the six white balls and the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize, then triple it to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

Those tickets were purchased in Greensboro and Asheboro.

Six $2 tickets were among 219 nationally that won a $50,000 prize by matching four white balls and the Powerball.

These tickets were purchased in:

Cary

Elm City

Benson

Marshall

Havelock

Wilmington

Data says the odds of matching numbers on four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to cash in that ticket and claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday night.