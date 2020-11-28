PPE handouts to help stop COVID-19 spread in Greenville-Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greenville-Pitt County’s National Council of Negro Women and the Charles L. Franklin Males Associates partnered with Pastor Rodney Coles Sr. and The Church Outreach Network to hand out bags of personal protective equipment (or PPE) to people who need it.

The event was held at The Philippi Church of Christ in Greenville, featuring over 500 bags of health equipment. Gloves, N-95 masks, cloth and disposable masks, face shields hand sanitizer, and alcohol wipes were just some of the items in each bag.

Ronishia Carney is a member of Greenville-Pitt County’s National Council of Negro Women. She feels it’s important we all do our part in stopping this virus. “It’s always great to always help someone, and I think that with this pandemic going on…everyone has been a very helpful hand,” said Carney.

Carney says PPE handouts will continue once every two weeks as long as there’s a need.