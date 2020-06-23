Breaking News
Prayer vigil for unity set for Wednesday in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Jacksonville will host a Prayer Vigil for Unity at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 24 at the Center for Public Safety.

Jacksonville Public Safety Chaplain Maurice Irwin will lead the prayer vigil at the front door to the Center, located at 200 Marine Blvd.

The event will offer a prayer for the encouragement of unity during these difficult times.

This follows a similar prayer vigil held last month when a diverse group of law enforcement, first responders, and members of the community spoke and prayed for unity.

