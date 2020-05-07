PREIT prioritizes safety, recovery as Jacksonville Mall reopens

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) PREIT highlighted its recovery plan beginning with the opening of Jacksonville Mall.

PREIT has carefully reviewed policies and procedures and thoroughly cleaned all of its facilities during their closure periods using CDC-recommended disinfectant.

PREIT is removing common area furniture, common area elements where we cannot enforce social distancing, closing play areas, and eliminating food court seating. PREIT and its service providers have established a rigorous cleaning and sanitizing schedule, particularly high touch surfaces.

The housekeeping, maintenance, and security staff will follow CDC and state health guidelines and PREIT is requiring that they wear masks and gloves when working in its facilities.

Access, and occupancy loads will be limited.

The mall will be operating on reduced hours initially, Monday through Saturday: 11 am – 7 pm and Sunday: 12 pm – 6 pm.

The mall will temporarily enforce a parental escort policy.

PREIT has designated parking stalls for Buy Online Pickup orders for customers that wish to shop their favorite merchants from a safe distance. Retailers are encouraged to utilize this service.