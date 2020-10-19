Preparations for the Beirut Memorial Ceremony in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A remembrance for marines killed in a terrorist attack will be taking place this week in Jacksonville with changes for the coronavirus.

The 2nd Marine Division band from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune recorded music for Friday’s Beirut Memorial Ceremony.

It’s a tribute to the 273 marines killed in a bombing in Lebanon on October 23, 1983.

Social distancing limitations will keep the band from being at Friday’s ceremony. But Monday morning’s recording will be played during the wreath laying, firing salute, and color guard presentations then.

“The main emphasis has been to ensure that everyone knows that we have not forgotten because of the restrictions will still going to go on with the ceremony and do our show of respect for the marines, sailors, on that wall,” said Fernande Schiefelbein, project officer for the Beirut Memorial Ceremony.

Organizers will live stream the memorial observance at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The site will be closed off to the public during that time.