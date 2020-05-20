Preparing for an election during COVID-19

WNCT — The general election is less than six months away, and local leaders are starting to think about how COVID-19 could shape the election process.

“There’s been talk from the state board to be aware in our mind that we may have to social distance,” said Meloni Wray, Director of Elections for Craven County.

Election coordinators are already thinking ahead to November and the impact of the coronavirus.

They’re considering giving poll workers personal protective gear, and individual pens to voters.

“We’re looking at having some physical, actual barriers, and looking at what’s the best way to have those in between the check in process so voters can feel comfortable, and our workers feel comfortable,” said Steve Hines, Director of Elections for Lenoir County.

Both directors are awaiting orders from the state.

Wray says distancing is easier said than done in some precincts.

“It would be really difficult to find adequate places to do the six feet booth set-up because we mostly use fire stations on election day,” said Wray.

Distancing could also lead to longer waits to vote.

“Whatever we need to do, we will do it,” said Wray. “People are going to need to learn to be patient and know ahead of time what they’re doing before they get there.”

Coordinators say COVID-19 fears a reasonable.

However, they believe between early voting, absentee ballots, and election day voting, everyone will be able to vote safely.

“It is very important that they do actually participate in that process…it is the cornerstone of our government,” said Hines.

According to Wray, the Craven County Board of Elections has already seen 100 requests for absentee ballots.

Normally, requests don’t come in until much later in the year.

The western side of the state will hold a primary vote in June.

It will be a trial run for the State Board of Elections, seeing what directives it should give the rest of the state for November.