NEW BERN, N.C. – The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a prescribed burn Friday in Carteret County.

The burn is 1,031 acres near Pringle Rd and Hwy 24. A helicopter will be used to implement the burn.

The public should be aware of smoke and firefighters working in the area, and avoid Pringle Rd.

The goal of these burns is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires. The burns will also improve habitat for fire-adapted species such as the endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.