NEW BERN, N.C. -– The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a 304-acre prescribed burn today in Craven County. The burn is located off Pine Cliff Tower Road near the communities of North Harlowe and Cherry Branch, five miles east of Cherry Point.

A helicopter will be utilized to help implement the burn. Visitors are reminded that it is prohibited to fly a drone in or near an active burn area.

The public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area and drive with caution around working prescribed fire personnel on Pine Cliff Tower Road.