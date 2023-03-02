NEW BERN, NC – The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a 1,327-acre prescribed burn Thursday in Carteret County. The burn is located off Pringle Road and Millis Road 11 miles southwest of Havelock and seven miles west of Newport.

Prescribed burns have been conducted there every day this week.

A helicopter will be utilized to help manage the burn. Visitors are reminded that it is prohibited to fly a drone in or near an active burn area.

The public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area and drive with caution around working prescribed fire personnel on Pringle Road. The goal of this burn is to reduce hazardous fuels on the forest floor to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires and to improve wildlife habitat.