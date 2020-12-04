President Trump signs bill renaming Farmville post office for Walter Jones Jr.

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a bill that renamed the post office in Farmville for late Rep. Walter B. Jones, Jr.

The bill, H.R. 5037, “designates the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 3703 North Main Street in Farmville, North Carolina, as the Walter B. Jones, Jr. Post Office.”

Rep. Greg Murphy, who took over Jones’ role when he passed in February of 2019, introduced the idea to Congress. On Feb. 12, Sen. Thom Tillis said the legislation was introduced.

“Almost one year after his passing, I’m pleased this piece of legislation honoring Congressman Walter Jones has advanced through the House of Representatives,” Murphy said back in February. “It was altogether fitting that my first piece of legislation as a member of Congress be a tribute to my predecessor, friend and mentor.”