President Trump’s medical team hopeful about him leaving hospital ‘as early as’ Monday

President Trump’s medical team says he is doing well and that “our hope is we can plan for a discharge for as early as tomorrow” where he can continue his treatment at the White House.

On Friday night, he began a five-day course of remdesivir, a Gilead Sciences drug currently used for moderately and severely ill patients.

It was largely believed Trump would remain in the hospital through that treatment window.

The medical team held a press conference on Sunday and provided an update on the president’s treatment for coronavirus.

Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley and other doctors said that the president’s health is continuing to improve, but he has experienced drops in oxygen saturation throughout his illness.

“Over the course of his illness, the president has experienced two episodes of transient drops in his oxygen saturation,” Conley said.

The team decided to administer dexamethasone, which is a drug with anti-inflammatory effects.

Thursday night into Friday morning, the president was doing well, and his oxygen was in the “high 90s,” Conley said.

Late Friday morning, he had a high fever, and his oxygen saturation had dipped below 94%.

“Given these two developments, I was concerned for rapid progression of the illness. I recommended to the president we try some supplemental oxygen to see how he’d respond. He was fairly adamant that he didn’t need it. He was not short of breath. He was tired, had the fever, and that was about it,” Conley said.

After around a minute on two liters, the president’s saturation levels were reportedly back over 94%.

“He stayed on that for about an hour, maybe, and it was off and gone,” Conley said.

Later in the day, the president was moving around and had mild symptoms.

“Despite this, everyone agreed the best course of action was to move to Walter Reed for more thorough evaluation monitoring,” Conley said.

President Trump released a 4-minute video Saturday evening from the Walter Reed Medical Center where he said he’s beginning to feel better.

Trump said he believes he will have “a very good result” in his battle with the novel coronavirus. He noted we’d know more over the next few days, and he hopes to “be back soon.”

“I came here — wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now,” Trump said in the clip. “We’re working hard to get me all the way back.”

The president thanked the American people for an outpouring of support.