Prevent heat-related illnesses in athletes

Athletes of all ages are now heading back to the practice field for camps enduring high temperatures that can risk a player’s health.

Parents need to be extra cautious when it comes to their kids who might not know the signs of heat exhaustion.

Heat-related illnesses are preventable.

Some signs are dizziness, headaches, thirst, muscle cramps, red flushed skin, and goosebumps.

Ways to treat a heat-related illness is to get into a cool environment to bring down the body’s core temperature, drink cool water, and put cool water on skin.

To prevent this from happening slowly get used to the heat over time by increasing duration or intensity, drink plenty of water, and have cool off breaks.

For more on signs and preventative measures check out the Mayo Clinic.