KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested and charged a previous offender with drug-related crimes.

Raheem Freeland, 27, was out on bail and was wearing an Electronic Ankle Monitoring device for a previous firearm charge. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the following:

(3) Counts of Sell/Deliver Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine

(4) Counts of Felony Maintaining a Dwelling for the Distribution of a Controlled Substance

(4) Counts of Sell a Controlled Substance within 1000 ft. of a School

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Members of the Kinston Police Department Violent Criminal Action Team concluded an investigation into the illegal drug distribution by Freeland. Members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team conducted a search warrant at Freeland’s home on the 1500 block of Stroud Ave. in Kinston. During the search, officers located cocaine and various amounts of drug paraphernalia.

If anyone has information about this incident or any other incidents, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.