Prisoner held at Bertie Correctional Institution dies of apparent suicide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the NC Department of Public Safety said a prisoner at the Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor has died of an apparent suicide.

Officials said Dontavian Bartee was found unresponsive in his cell around 6:49 a.m. Saturday. Lifesaving measures were performed until paramedics arrived. Bartee was pronounced dead at 7:14 a.m.

Bertie County law enforcement was notified of the death and is investigating, which is common procedure. Officials with the Department of Public Safety said they are cooperating fully in the investigation and will also be conducting their own investigation.

Bartee, 24, was serving a seven-year, five-month term for robbery with a dangerous weapon after being convicted in Wake County. He was sent to prison on Sept. 1, 2017, and was projected to be released on Feb. 26, 2025.