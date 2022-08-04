GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A procession for Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman, who was shot Monday while delivering involuntary commitment papers and later died from his injuries, has been scheduled for Friday morning.

The procession will begin at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville at approximately 10 a.m. and make its way through Wayne County.

The procession route will include U.S. 264, U.S. 301, I-795 and U.S. 117 south, and will end at Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.

Anyone can join first responders lining the procession route.,