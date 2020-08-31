Programs in Greenville aim to reduce gun violence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – According to Every Town Research, more than 100 Americans are killed by gun violence daily.

These kinds of statistics are alarming, which is why programs here in Greenville are working to reduce gun violence locally.

East Carolina University and Greenville Police Department recognize the importance of protecting people in the community.

At ECU, a program called Shots Fired works by educating students and faculty on dealing with and surviving real life events that could happen on campus, like school shootings.

The University features both student and faculty videos, on responding to an active shooter situation. ECU’s Police Department plays a major role in the program, teaching people how to react to police presence if events like this occur.

Along with ECU safety, Greenville’s Police Department recognizes the need for gun violence education. 2020 marks the second year GPD is using a gunshot detection system called ShotSpotter.

This system uses sensors placed on telephone poles to expose gunfire in a mere 30 seconds. ShotSpotter detects only three miles of the city’s 28 mile radius. However, the areas where the system is placed has significantly reduced gun violence.

Since GPD began using ShotSpotter, their goal has been to reduce gun violence by 30%. In their first year, they did just that. ShotSpotter is a pricey software, but ECU and Vidant Medical Center help pay for 1/3 of it’s cost.

According to an East Carolinian article, Greenville Housing Authority, which helps low income families and veterans pay for housing, also helps with the funding of ShotSpotter.