Progress being made on demolition of building in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Williamston town leaders say they are making great progress in the demolition process of the old Tarheel Apartment building in the downtown area.

Main Street has reopened after the remains of the building to be removed was deemed stable and is no longer a safety hazard.

Part of Williamston’s Main Street closed due to old building, town leaders look to demolish it

“I’m just really excited about that, that traffic can now flow on Main Street again. the building is mostly down at this point,” said Zach Dickerson, planning and downtown marketing coordinator for the Town of Williamston. “There’s still some debris that needs to be cleaned up. That way, we can get the businesses opened back to normal, get SS Cycle back in their building.”

Town leaders say they hope to have the project completed by the end of the month.