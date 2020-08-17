Promise Place looking for school supply donations

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Promise Place in New Bern is asking for the community’s help collecting school supplies for children and families in the area.

The non-profit group serves victims of sexual assault, crime and trauma in Craven, Jones and Pamlico counties.

Its workers are seeing a need among their clients for school supplies as families balance in-person and online schooling.

The group is asking for some of the following items:

school snacks

headphones

paper

glue

binders

pencil boxes

USB drives

face masks

hand sanitizer

pencils

crayons

scissors

backpacks for children and teens who may have transitional homes

Education and outreach coordinator Candice Parker says they’ve had great support so far, but could always use more donations.

According to Parker, they see education as an invaluable tool, and want their families and clients to be as successful as possible.

“We truly depend on our community to answer a call to action,” said Parker. “There’s a lot of people right now that are in a situation where they could use the kindness of others, and I think in today’s world we could use a little more kindness.”

You can drop off donations at the following locations:

Staples

The Insurance Center

Above the Roots

Cow Cafe

Pecheles Honda of New Bern

Food Lion on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Supplies collected will first be distributed to clients, then to people in need on a waiting list, and then at other community events hosted by Promise Place.

The group is always looking for volunteers.

To learn more about how you can help, click here.