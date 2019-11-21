Promise Place Holiday Drive: Local holiday campaign

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) New to the East, in the City of New Bern, “A Promise Place” is hosting a brand new holiday campaign.

The goal is to pair those less fortunate with a sponsor to lighten the load this holiday season.

The Promise Place organization seeks to serve men, women, children, and families who have been victims of violence, sexual assault, or other traumatic life experiences.



The organization has been around for the last 43 years, and over the last twelve months, they have served to help nearly 1300 different individuals. This holiday season 67 have been selected to be a part of the “Promising Holiday” Campaign.



This seasonal program allows for family members, businesses and community locals to adopt and support an individual in need, by pledging a promise in the form of a gift.

Eligible members have all been carefully identified by trauma therapists and victim advocates to receive a specific gift from a giving person such as yourself.

Each recipient has a specific gift on their wish list, in which community members choose to sponsor for them.



We spoke with Volunteer and Educational Coordinator Candice Parker who explained that often times these gifts are basic necessities, so basic in fact that they are often overlooked.



Shoes, socks, and even a warm place to rest your head are among the top wish list items for adults. And it is through programs such as “Promising Holiday” that members of the community can make someone else’s wish come through.



If you would like to support a family or an individual in need this holiday season you have the option to stop by the New Bern Family Practice or BB&T bank where each individual has a unique ornament of their own on the Holiday Tree.



Each ornament gives basic information on who will be fortunate to be receiving a gift from you and includes what they seek the most this holiday season.



In the event that you cannot support to sponsor an individual but still seek to make a difference this holiday season, A Promise Place hopes that you can stop by and drop off anything you deem gift-worthy. Their office is located at 1401 Park Avenue in New Bern.