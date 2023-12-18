PACTOLUS, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Commissioners are looking to re-zone an area to allow a sand mine operation.

According to county documents, the 40.69-acre piece of land is off Pactolus Road. County commissioners would have to re-zone the land from rural agriculture to rural agriculture conditional district. The request is being made by the property owner, Glenda Briley with Joseph Briley as the sand mine operator.

The request is not coming without some push-back though.

“We have travel nurses staying here, professionals who work in town and they deserve to have a good day’s sleep and to walk around in peace,” said Wayne Mayhew, the owner of Whispering Oaks RV Resort.

Mayhew is worried a sand mine could take away the quiet environment.

“Noise abatement is obviously a big one,” Mayhew said. “Someone mentioned the other day, what if a kid wanders off. Then there’s also the damage to the highway and the roads.”

Joseph Briley is the owner of Pea Creek Mines LLC. According to county documents, Briley wants to operate a sand mine on land owned by his family off Pactolus Road.

“We monitor these sites and we do have several sand mine operations already,” said James Rhodes, the assistant Pitt County manager for planning and environment. “At least every two years and upon any complaints, we do go out and ensure everything is intact. As far as screening and buffering, making sure setbacks are met, hours of operation if there are required.”

Mayhew and his nearby neighbors are worried even with the requirements, their property won’t be the same.

“It’ll be the death of our park,” Mayhew said. “It won’t be the same park. We understand the need for sand mining. I think it’s an important part to the growth of this community, but I think there are an awful lot of empty lots on industrial roads that may be a better fit.”

WNCT reached out to Briley, as well as his business multiple times by phone and text, but never heard back.

The commissioners were scheduled to host a public hearing Monday night and could vote to deny or approve the request.