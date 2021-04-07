Proposed state budget includes funds for restoring Historic Bath High School Auditorium

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) – Bath is North Carolina’s oldest town and many people come from all over to learn about its rich history.

Right now, the proposed state budget includes funds for restoring the Bath High School’s auditorium. The school has three different wings which were built from 1918 to 192.

The first wing is an exhibit hall used by the historic bath visitors center. another wing has been restored and is rented to the BHM regional library. The last wing is the school’s auditorium which is the area that would be renovated and used as a multi-purpose facility – community wide.

It would also serve the nearby elementary school since they don’t have an assembly space to hold its entire student body. But the bath high school preservation is still waiting for funds.

“We’re hoping it goes through the legislative process in a similar way and actually does become law,” explains Mike Godley, the President of Bath High School Preservation.

Mike Godley says this project is so much more than just preserving history and architecture but it’s helping to preserve the community. Anyone who wants to see this project come to life can help out.

“Certainly we are interested in donors. In addition to assisting us in that way it always helps to have the ear of our legislators and let them know that we need support for this project,” Godley adds.

Details can be found in Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget, item 19 on page 207. It is available online at: https://files.nc.gov/ncosbm/documents/files/BudgetBook_web_2021-2023.pdf

BHSP website : www.bhspreservation.org

600 Club donations are managed by Peggy Daw: peggy.daw@bhspreservation.org 252 945 4516