GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One recently proposed bill in the North Carolina House could bring additional coverage to first responders.

House Bill 523, or the First Responders Mental Healthcare Plan Act, would offer first responders supplemental insurance to cover treatment for mental conditions. District Nine Rep. Tim Reeder is a primary sponsor of this bill. He said the bill recognizes the mental health effects that come with being a first responder.

“Right now, not all the time is there coverage in their existing insurance policy for coverage for treatment of PTSD. So, this helps create the opportunity to have supplemental insurance for PTSD and first responders,” Reeder said.

District Eight Rep. Gloristine Brown is also sponsoring the bill. She said she is hopeful it will pass.

“To me, I look at it as being a nonpartisan bill. I mean, everybody knows that we need to take care of all of our people, so it’s a no-brainer, in my opinion,” Brown said.

The bill includes salary and disability benefits as well as medical costs reimbursements. Reeder added the coverage plan could be purchased by the employer or employee.

“Agencies will provide that for employers, but if not, we are hoping to create this as a supplemental policy that an individual could purchase,” Reeder said. “The bill would create that insurance product, and so it could be through a private insurance company potentially.”

At the end of the day, both Reeder and Brown said the bill was about helping those who help the community.