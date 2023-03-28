SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Town of Swansboro officials have made the decision not to move forward with a proposed social district.

“At this time, it’s the end of the discussion, but it’s our role to serve and prepare and it’s the board’s role to decide what moves forward,” said Swansboro Town Planner Andrea Correll.

The decision comes after Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting. Several people spoke out against the idea. Town officials also said no businesses came to the meeting to speak about the potential social district, only residents.

Prior to the meeting, town officials sent out a survey to over 30 businesses about the proposal and invited the public to share their thoughts.

