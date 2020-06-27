Breaking News
Protest at Pitt County Courthouse calls for unity against imperialism

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County group marched to the Pitt County Courthouse Saturday in protest against imperialism across the world.

The Coalition Against Racism is calling people to action to form a united front against what they say is state sanctioned violence.

Protesters stood on the steps of the Pitt Counter Courthouse quietly demonstrating, holding signs, and waving flags.

They’re also pushing for greater police accountability in Greenville along with a civilian review board, and an independent prosecutor for police brutality cases.

