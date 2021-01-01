Proud parents celebrate first 2021 babies born at area hospitals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — And baby makes three.
Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomed its first baby of 2021 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. New babies were also welcomed at Carteret Health Care and Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Malakai Cameron Price was welcomed to the world at NMCCL at 12:50 a.m. by first-time parents Lance Cpl. Cameron Price and Cpl. Precious Price. Malakai weighed in at 6 pounds, 15.5 ounces and was 20.9 inches long.
“As soon as we found out his due date was on the first, it was so exciting … and as soon as I heard his cry and saw him, they told me he was the first baby born,” Precious Price said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was literally crying and laughing at the same time.”
In Carteret County, the first baby of 2021 was born at 7:54 a.m. Silas Alexander weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
Onslow Memorial welcomed the birth of Saneia at 2:38 a.m. The baby weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. The hospital reports both baby and mother are doing well.
In a Facebook post, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune shared the family’s good news and wished them well for 2021.