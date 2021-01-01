Proud parents celebrate first 2021 babies born at area hospitals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — And baby makes three.

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune welcomed its first baby of 2021 just before 1 a.m. on Friday. New babies were also welcomed at Carteret Health Care and Onslow Memorial Hospital.

Malakai Cameron Price was welcomed to the world at NMCCL at 12:50 a.m. by first-time parents Lance Cpl. Cameron Price and Cpl. Precious Price. Malakai weighed in at 6 pounds, 15.5 ounces and was 20.9 inches long.

Malakai Cameron Price (Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune photo)

“As soon as we found out his due date was on the first, it was so exciting … and as soon as I heard his cry and saw him, they told me he was the first baby born,” Precious Price said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was literally crying and laughing at the same time.”

In Carteret County, the first baby of 2021 was born at 7:54 a.m. Silas Alexander weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

(Carteret Health Care photo)

(Carteret Health Care photo)

Onslow Memorial welcomed the birth of Saneia at 2:38 a.m. The baby weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. The hospital reports both baby and mother are doing well.

In a Facebook post, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune shared the family’s good news and wished them well for 2021.