PruittHealth seeks community support to surprise seniors this holiday season

GREENVILLE, N.C. — To combat loneliness and social isolation, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports is linked to serious health conditions, caregivers at PruittHealth are asking the community to send holiday greetings, prayers, drawings and videos to CaringCards@pruitthealth.com or submit them online at PruittHealth.com.

PruittHealth activities directors and caregivers will share these holiday greetings and messages of encouragement with patients – more than 9,000 of them in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina – to ensure they know that they are in the thoughts of compassionate friends, even ones they have never met.

(PruittHealth photo)

“Together, we can ensure no older adult in our communities feels forgotten this holiday season and with a simple act of kindness, we can do our part to improve the health and well-being of older adults in the community,” Neil Pruitt, chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, said. “We saw firsthand how these Caring Cards help bring such joy to patients’ faces when we piloted the program and I thank everyone who participates in advance for helping us repeat its success this year.”