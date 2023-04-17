GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are seeking public input as part of a feasibility study for a proposed 20-mile greenway corridor that would connect Beaufort and Pitt counties.

The Mid-East Rural Planning Organization is conducting the study in partnership with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and the Greenville Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The proposed greenway would connect the existing South Tar River Greenway in Greenville with downtown Washington.

“This project will have a major regional impact as part of a state bicycle route and a multi-state greenway system,” Mid-East RPO wrote in its funding application for the feasibility study. “It also fulfills a long-term goal of providing a bicycle/pedestrian connection between the two cities. The Washington-Greenville Greenway will be a recreational amenity for residents and visitors alike.”

Officials are evaluating potential routes along the Tar River and roadway corridors. You can view those preliminary route diagrams and share your thoughts on the proposed greenway by completing this survey. It is available through May 19.

The survey starts with questions about how often you use existing greenways and trails in Beaufort and Pitt Counties, and what encourages or discourages you from using those routes. It goes on to ask questions about usage and routing preferences for the proposed greenway, and also has respondents mark on a map the areas the communities and other areas of interest they think should be accessible along the trail.

The feasibility study started in January and is expected to take approximately one year to complete. Once the study is finished, officials will consider submitting the project for funding through the NCDOT’s State Transportation Improvement Program as well as federal and state grants.

The study itself is being supported by NCDOT grant funds. The project is already included in comprehensive bicycle and transportation plans in Beaufort and Pitt counties.