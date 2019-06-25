Public invited to attend Drug Free Communities meeting in Pitt County

The Pitt County Coalition on Substance Abuse will hold a Drug Free Communities Town Hall Meeting next week to educate the public on the symptoms, treatment, and prevention of drug addiction.

The meeting, which will include free dinner from Kickback Jacks, will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Alice Keene Park, located at 4561 County Home Road.

At the meeting, PCCSA will also show their new short film, “Four Stories, One Community”, which highlights local community members and their experiences with substance misuse and the stigma.

PCCSA says it wants to hear from the community about ways to reduce stigma and support recovery efforts in our community.