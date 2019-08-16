The public is invited to a drop-in reception on Wednesday at East Carteret High School to meet the school’s new principal, Debbie Trogdon.
Carteret County Public Schools said the event will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Media Center at East Carteret High School, located at 3263 US-70 in Beaufort.
According to CCPS officials, Trogdon’s previous positions include assistant principal at Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines, curriculum facilitator at High Point Central High School, and assistant principal at Wheatmore High School.
She also taught science at Trinity High School and Randleman High School, and has also coached basketball and volleyball.
Public invited to reception for new principal at East Carteret High School
The public is invited to a drop-in reception on Wednesday at East Carteret High School to meet the school’s new principal, Debbie Trogdon.