The Beaufort County Democratic Party will host a public event with a health expert giving a presentation on healthcare and “Medicare For All” in September in Washington.
The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the Building 10 Multipurpose Room at Beaufort County Community College, located at 5337 US-264.
At the event, Rebecca Cerese, Health Engagement Coordinator with the NC Justice Center, will offer a presentation on health care and “Medicare for All.”
This presentation is sponsored by the Beaufort County Democratic Party, and it is free and open to the public.
Public presentation on ‘Medicare for All’ to be held in Washington
The Beaufort County Democratic Party will host a public event with a health expert giving a presentation on healthcare and “Medicare For All” in September in Washington.