Public Wifi in Duplin County

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Public Wifi is available in Duplin County.

The following locations currently have free public wifi available for drive-up use, meaning that users can sit in their cars at these locations and download or upload school assignments, check email, or conduct brief business.

Duplin County-Dorothy Wightman Library in Kenansville – 107 Bowden Dr, Kenansville

Duplin County Library in Rose Hill – 113 S Walnut St, Rose Hill

Duplin County Warsaw-Kornegay Library in Warsaw – 117 W College St, Warsaw

Calypso Fire Department – 103 SE Center St, Calypso (Do not block fire department operations. Wifi at this location is provided by Open Broadband, LLC)

Faison Recreation and Wellness Center – 184 Park Cir, Faison (provided by Open Broadband)

University of Mount Olive Agriculture Building – 408 Garner Chapel Rd, Mt. Olive (On the Duplin/Wayne line, provided by Open Broadband)

Alphin Insurance – 2330 Summerlins Crossroad Rd, Mt. Olive (provided by Open Broadband)

In the interest of public safety, Duplin county makes the following recommendations: