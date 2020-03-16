Public Wifi in Duplin County

Live Now
Local

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Public Wifi is available in Duplin County.

The following locations currently have free public wifi available for drive-up use, meaning that users can sit in their cars at these locations and download or upload school assignments, check email, or conduct brief business.

  • Duplin County-Dorothy Wightman Library in Kenansville – 107 Bowden Dr, Kenansville
  • Duplin County Library in Rose Hill – 113 S Walnut St, Rose Hill
  • Duplin County Warsaw-Kornegay Library in Warsaw – 117 W College St, Warsaw
  • Calypso Fire Department – 103 SE Center St, Calypso (Do not block fire department operations. Wifi at this location is provided by Open Broadband, LLC)
  • Faison Recreation and Wellness Center – 184 Park Cir, Faison (provided by Open Broadband)
  • University of Mount Olive Agriculture Building – 408 Garner Chapel Rd, Mt. Olive (On the Duplin/Wayne line, provided by Open Broadband)
  • Alphin Insurance – 2330 Summerlins Crossroad Rd, Mt. Olive (provided by Open Broadband)

In the interest of public safety, Duplin county makes the following recommendations:

  1. Users should remain in their vehicles while using the site.
  2. Users should be cognizant of the amount of time they are parked at the location to allow access to others.
  3. Utilize sites during daylight hours only. Some providers will also disconnect services at night.
  4. Notify law enforcement of any suspicious activity. Local law enforcement agencies will be made aware of the following public site locations to monitor activity

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

