Pungo Christian kicks off season despite rainfall, rolls past Lawrence-Albemarle

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) NCISAA 8-Man Football kicked off in Eastern North Carolina on Friday.

Lawrence Academy-Albemarle School @ Pungo Christian Academy

The Pungo Christian Academy Raiders opened up the 2020 season Friday afternoon playing host to Lawrence-Albemarle. The Raiders capitalized on a few early turnovers setting them up to lead 20-8 at the half.

Logan Dunn scored Lawrence-Albemarle’s lone touchdown of the night, but it was all Pungo the rest of the evening. The Raiders rolled in game one 48-8.

St. David’s @ Arendell Parrott Academy

In Kinston, Arendell Parrot Academy fell to St. David’s 40-27 at home.

Cary Christian @ John Paul II Catholic

It’s not Fall Football in Eastern North Carolina without some rain. John Paul II postponed their season-opener against Cary Christian on Friday due to weather conditions. They will reopen their season on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.