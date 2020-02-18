Live Now
Putting your President’s Day knowledge to the test

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – President’s Day falls on every third Monday of February. It’s a holiday to the nation’s first president, George Washington who was born in February.

Here is some trivia appropriate for President’s Day:

– George Washington was not the first president to live at the White House, John Adamas was.

– Abraham Lincoln is on the five dollar bill and the penny.

– Harry S Truman does not have a middle name, just an initial. It’s a tribute to his grandfathers.

– Bill Clinton has won two Grammys. Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter each have one Grammy for their audiobooks.

– In addition to Washington, President Lincoln, William Henry Harrison and Ronald Reagan all were born in February. ​

