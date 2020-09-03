Queens Creek Elem. School educator is Onslow County Schools teacher of the year

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Schools has a new teacher of the year.

A small group of district leaders surprised Dr. Zadda Bazzy, a music teacher at Queens Creek Elementary School, with the news at her school on Tuesday.

“Really it was disbelief. First it was shock, my mouth was totally open,” said Bazzy.

Dr. Bazzy spent 19 years in education in Manatee County, Florida before joining Queens Creek Elementary in 2017.

She has found that a student-centered approach is the best way to ensure students feel empowered to take charge of their own learning. The educator uses techniques like group work, studying popular music relevant to her students and putting in place procedures for self-monitoring and self-assessment, to create an environment for students to grow and think for themselves.

She considers teaching a rewarding profession as educators help develop the young minds of children. It’s more than just the curriculum for Dr. Bazzy; it’s about the whole child and raising them to be “great and healthy” members of society,

“Hopefully as teacher of the year I can be a voice for educators and a positive light that shows that educators make a difference in the lives of children day in and day out, and that children come first including their safety so we have to find ways to keep kids safe and keep them engaged in meaningful learning,” said Bazzy.

Dr. Bazzy finds having more time in a day as a challenge for teachers. She says if she could, she would advocate for more planning time.

Next, Dr. Bazzy will go on to compete at the regional level. Winners at the regional level will compete for North Carolina Teacher of the Year.