QVC will lay off over 1,900 employees at former plant, status of rebuilding uncertain

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — QVC has announced that for now, it will not rebuild its Rocky Mount plant which caught fire on Dec. 18, meaning more than 1,900 employees are losing their jobs.

Nexstar’s WNCN reports the 1.5 million square foot distribution center was the second biggest in the company. It caught fire and was severely damaged. One employee, Kevon Ricks, 21, was killed in the fire.

The ATF was brought in to investigate the fire.

WNCN reports that, according to documents from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, QVC will lay off 1.953 employees in total effective Feb. 1. That’s the same date the company agreed to extend benefits of $500 to every employee impacted.