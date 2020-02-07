Rabies case confirmed in fox found in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY (WNCT) A rabies case has been confirmed in a fox found in Pitt County.

On Wednesday, Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) was contacted by a resident on Jack Jones Road, southeast of Winterville, requesting a sick fox be tested for rabies.

The specimen was prepared and sent to the State lab in Raleigh, from which PCAS received notification on Thursday that the fox had tested positive for rabies.

Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission have been notified, along with Pitt County Public Health Department, and Public Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail.

The property owner who originally reported the animal will receive the post-rabies prophylaxis vaccines, per Pitt County Public Health.

According to the release, “At this time, there is no danger to humans or other animals as a result of this incident, but this does highlight the importance of ensuring pets have updated rabies shots.”

For more information about rabies in North Carolina, visit the NC Department of Health and Human Services / NC Public Health Epidemiology website at http://epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/diseases/rabies.html or contact the Pitt County Public Health Department at 252-902-2426, or Pitt County Animal Services at 252-902-1729.