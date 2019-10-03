Rabies vaccination clinic in Rocky Mount to offer $5 vaccines

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WNCT) - The Rocky Mount Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on October 25, to let people safely dispose of unused and expired medications.

Police said the Operation Medicine Drop Take Back Event will be held on Friday, October 25, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at the Rocky Mount Police Department, located at 330 South Church Street.

At the event, officers will accept and safely dispose of any medicines that are expired, unused, or unwanted.

According to Rocky Mount Police, since 1999, nearly 4,500 people in North Carolina have died from prescription drug poisoning.