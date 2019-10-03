ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WNCT) – Rabies vaccines will be offered for dogs and cats for $5 each at a rabies vaccination clinic on October 26 in Rocky Mount.
The rabies vaccination clinic will take place on Saturday, October 26, from 9:00 a.m. to Noon, at 1101 North Church Street, the site of the former Rocky Mount Animal Shelter.
The vaccinations will be administered by Dr. Bob Cameron of the Riverside Veterinary Hospital.
Pets participating must be on a leash or in a carrier.
For more information on the rabies vaccination clinic, call City of Rocky Mount Animal Services at 252-972-1390.
Rabies vaccination clinic in Rocky Mount to offer $5 vaccines
