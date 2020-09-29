Raccoon, fox test positive for rabies in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A raccoon and a fox have tested positive for rabies in Morehead City.

On September 25, the Carteret County Animal Control responded to two separate calls for service involving potentially rabid wildlife.

The first call for service involved a raccoon in the vicinity of Asby Lane and Eaton Drive in Morehead City.

The second call for service involved a fox in the vicinity of East Hedrick Drive and Hedrick Boulevard in Morehead City.

Neither animal had any known contact with any people or pets and in both cases, the animal was located and the specimens were submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing.

On Tuesday, the Carteret County Animal Control received results indicating that both the raccoon and the fox had tested positive for rabies.

To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact Animal Control at 252-728-8585 or by calling 911 and requesting animal control.

For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure to rabies visit: http://epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/rabies/control.html