Raccoon test positive for rabies in Pamlico County

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Pamlico County Animal Control has confirmed a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

On Monday, June 1, the raccoon was found in Reelsboro on Moores Swamp Road.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease of mammals most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal.

The vast majority of rabies cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) each year occur in wild animals like raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes.

The rabies virus infects the central nervous system, ultimately causing disease in the brain and death.

The early symptoms of rabies in people are similar to that of many other illnesses, including fever, headache, and general weakness or discomfort.

As the disease progresses, more specific symptoms appear and may include insomnia, anxiety, confusion, slight or partial paralysis, excitation, hallucinations, agitation, hypersalivation (increase in saliva), difficulty swallowing, and hydrophobia (fear of water). Death usually occurs within days of the onset of these symptoms.

Officials want to remind citizens to keep your animals from roaming and ensure that your animals are current on all their vaccinations, especially rabies.

If you have any questions, call Animal Control Officer, Berkley Hill at 252-745-3203 or Scott Lenhart, Pamlico County Health Director at 252-745-5111.